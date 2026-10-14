Summer-like temperature prevails in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state has continued to experience summer-like conditions in mid-October, with maximum temperatures ranging from 2.2°C to 4.7°C above normal in the past 24 hours amid dry weather and a seasonal rainfall deficit, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

In Hyderabad, Begumpet recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C, 3.2°C above normal. Hakimpet recorded 34.7°C, the highest departure from normal at 4.7°C. CRIDA-Hayathnagar registered 34.4°C, while ICRISAT-Patancheru recorded 34°C. Rajendranagar recorded 33.5°C.

Among the districts listed in IMD data, Mahbubnagar recorded 37.2°C, followed by Nizamabad at 36.7°C and Khammam at 36.2°C. Adilabad recorded 35.3°C, Medak and Bhadrachalam (Bhadradri Kothagudem) 35°C each, and Ramagundam (Peddapalli) 34.8°C.

Bhadrachalam the warmest

TGDPS data showed that the state’s highest maximum temperature, 37.3°C, was recorded at the sub-collector office in Bhadrachalam.

Within CURE limits, JPN Nagar Community Hall in Miyapur, Rangareddy district, recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.2°C. The above-normal temperatures come amid a prolonged dry spell and a seasonal rainfall deficit.