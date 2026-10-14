Telangana High Court reserves orders on Amrapali’s cadre plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on IAS officer Kata Amrapali’s plea to vacate an interim stay on the Central Administrative Tribunal’s (CAT) order allotting her to the Telangana cadre. A bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Renuka Yara indicated that it would issue orders within two weeks.

The Centre had challenged the CAT’s June 2025 order allotting Amrapali to Telangana. The high court stayed its implementation on December 8, 2025, pending final disposal of the case. Seeking vacation of the stay, Amrapali’s counsel argued that she had been unfairly treated in the cadre allocation following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He contended that two officers, J Ramanand of Rajahmundry and Rani Kumudini of Secunderabad, were classified as outsiders in the October 10, 2014, notification, reducing Telangana’s general-category insider posts from 16 to 15. This allegedly affected the roster allocation and resulted in an additional insider post being allotted to Andhra Pradesh at Telangana’s expense. Counsel cited Section 80 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, which governs cadre allocation following bifurcation.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma argued that the 2014 allocation process had not been directly challenged and was unrelated to the present proceedings. The court adjourned the matter until after the Dasara vacation.

Officials given ‘final chance’ in pension case

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave officials one final opportunity to comply with its pension-benefit orders in a case filed by retired court attender G Nirmala. The bench directed Finance and Planning Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulthania and General Administration Principal Secretary Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka to submit a compliance report by November 17, warning of serious consequences for further non-compliance.