Telangana ranks 9th in tele-density with 4.41 crore connections

HYDERABAD: Telangana ranks ninth among states in tele-density, with more than 44 million telephone connections, according to the latest telecom performance report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The state’s overall tele-density of 114.12% is significantly higher than the national average of 94.31%. However, the gap between urban and rural connectivity remains nearly 48 percentage points.

Telangana’s 44.14 million total telephone subscriptions include 26.86 million connections in urban areas and 17.28 million in rural areas. In terms of total telephone subscriptions, Telangana ranks 13th among the 28 states listed in the report. Urban tele-density in Telangana stood at 137.98%, compared with 89.95% in rural areas, a difference of 48.03 percentage points.

Despite the urban-rural gap, Telangana’s rural tele-density was substantially higher than the national rural average of 60.89%. The State’s rural figure was nearly 29 percentage points above the national level.

Urban areas accounted for about 61% of Telangana’s total telephone subscriptions, while rural areas contributed the remaining 39%. The figures include both wireless and wireline connections.