Telangana: Rats chewed AC wires, sparked fire at RIMS Adilabad

The committee reportedly identified damage to the electrical wiring, including a wire connected to the compressor that had been chewed through by rats, as a key factor in the incident.

The report also highlighted several other lapses, including deficiencies in the electrical wiring, the absence of fire alarms and the failure to ensure regular maintenance of the ACs, which are required to be serviced once every three months.

As many as 27 infants were present in the SNCU ward when the fire broke out, five of whom died.

The committee recommended several measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The report has raised questions about the maintenance of the hospital and the possible accountability of RIMS officials.

All infants discharged, says collector

In a statement issued on Tuesday, District Collector Rajarshi Shah said that all 18 infants who had been receiving treatment at various hospitals since September 21 were discharged on Monday.

Of them, seven belonged to Kinwat taluk in the neighbouring Maharashtra state, while the remaining 11 were from Telangana. The collector added that all the infants were in good health. However, officials are continuing to closely monitor their health following their discharge.