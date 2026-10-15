Breakfast scheme brings 13 per cent more children to Schools in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s free breakfast programme has been associated with a 13% increase in student enrolment and a 20–22% rise in attendance across 60 government schools, according to an evaluation by Third Vision Research & Services.

The report, based on a survey of 575 parents, 1,153 students and 176 teachers and headmasters, covered 30 primary schools and 30 high schools. It recorded an increase of 1,525 students over the previous academic year, comprising 882 boys and 643 girls.

The programme, implemented by the Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) Charitable Foundation through its centralised kitchen in Kodangal, provides breakfast and milk to government school students. The evaluation found that 92.8% of parents and 89.2% of teachers reported improved student attendance.

While 99.9% of surveyed students said they ate the breakfast served at school, all respondents reported receiving milk on alternate days. Only 86.4% said they attended school every day.