BRS leader KT Rama Rao accuses Congress of neglecting SCCL, its workers

PEDDAPALLI: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Congress government of neglecting Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and its workers, alleging that coal production had declined and corruption had increased under its rule.

Addressing a public meeting organised under the banner of ‘Singareni Karmika Garjana’ at Godavarikhani, the former minister alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attempting to shift the blame for the power shortage onto SCCL by citing a decline in coal production.

The BRS leader claimed that coal production had fallen to 58 million tonnes from 70 million tonnes. Alleging large-scale irregularities in Singareni, he accused chief minister’s brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy of being involved in corruption. He further alleged that irregularities were taking place in the name of site visits and that open-cast mine tenders had been postponed seven times.

The Sircilla MLA also claimed that the government owes Rs 60,000 crore to SCCL and alleged that the company had suffered due to three years of neglect and corruption. He also accused Revanth Reddy of paying “monthly installments” to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.