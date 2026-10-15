Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warns officials over power outages

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed anger over power outages across the state and warned officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers.

According to sources, Revanth made it clear that he would not tolerate any action by officials that caused inconvenience to the public and warned that those responsible would be suspended. He said the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and the CMD of Genco would face suspension if found negligent in discharging their duties. He directed officials to immediately explain the reasons for the power outages.

He expressed displeasure over outages reported at several places across the state and questioned why the situation had not improved despite repeated instructions to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

He also reprimanded officials for failing to increase power generation despite the looming risk of an electricity shortage in the coming days.

Revanth, according to sources, asked why the Yadadri power plant was not generating electricity at full capacity despite coal linkages having been arranged from Naini and Mahanadi to prevent any shortage.

He warned that no one would be spared for failing to discharge their duties properly. “I am the one who is accountable to the people,” the chief minister told officials, expressing displeasure over the power department’s failure to heed his repeated warnings to ensure adequate power supply to protect crops.