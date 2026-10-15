CM Revanth Reddy vows to turn Telangana into global investment destination

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday affirmed that Telangana, the country’s youngest state, would be promoted as the best destination for global investments.

Participating in the global summit organised by the SAMAKHYA Chamber of Commerce, the chief minister highlighted the main features of “Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision Document” and the main objectives of the government in rolling out the CURE, PURE and RARE regions.

“Our goal is to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. To achieve this goal, we envisaged plans to develop the state by dividing it into three zones: CURE, PURE, and RARE. The CURE area within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road is being developed as the hub of IT, the service sector, as well as cutting-edge technology and innovation. The PURE area between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road will promote manufacturing industries, industrial parks, and the logistics sector,” he said.

Revanth further said that the RARE -- Rural Agriculture Region Economy -- would focus on agriculture, food processing, agro-based industries, and rural employment.