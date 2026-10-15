Hyderabad: Irregularities in Radial Road-2 tenders, realtor tells builders

HYDERABAD: Alleging irregularities in the evaluation of tenders invited by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) for Radial Road-2, RVM Constructions India Limited managing director Nama Ramesh urged the Builders Association of India (BAI) to take up the matter with the State government and seek a transparent process that gives all eligible contractors an equal opportunity.

In a letter to the BAI president and members, Ramesh said HGCL had invited tenders for the project in three packages, attracting bids from NCC, BVSR, GKC and Sushee Infra. “From the manner in which the evaluation was conducted, it appears that Sushee Infra was deliberately targeted,” he alleged.

He said 10 to 12 companies normally participate in EPC/HAM projects tendered by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State governments, but only four bidders participated in the HGCL tenders. “It is learnt that other contractors who intended to bid received threatening phone calls. Sushee Infra was the only company that ventured to participate,” he said.

Ramesh alleged that Sushee Infra was disqualified during the technical evaluation without proper reasons. The company had bid for all three packages and quoted prices substantially lower than those of the current L1 bidders, with the total difference amounting to approximately Rs 600 crore, he said.