Hyderabad: Irregularities in Radial Road-2 tenders, realtor tells builders

HYDERABAD: Alleging irregularities in the evaluation of tenders invited by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) for Radial Road-2, RVM Constructions India Limited managing director Nama Ramesh urged the Builders Association of India (BAI) to take up the matter with the State government and seek a transparent process that gives all eligible contractors an equal opportunity.
In a letter to the BAI president and members, Ramesh said HGCL had invited tenders for the project in three packages, attracting bids from NCC, BVSR, GKC and Sushee Infra. “From the manner in which the evaluation was conducted, it appears that Sushee Infra was deliberately targeted,” he alleged.
He said 10 to 12 companies normally participate in EPC/HAM projects tendered by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and State governments, but only four bidders participated in the HGCL tenders. “It is learnt that other contractors who intended to bid received threatening phone calls. Sushee Infra was the only company that ventured to participate,” he said.
Ramesh alleged that Sushee Infra was disqualified during the technical evaluation without proper reasons. The company had bid for all three packages and quoted prices substantially lower than those of the current L1 bidders, with the total difference amounting to approximately Rs 600 crore, he said.
“This saving would have benefited the people of Telangana and the development of the State,” he said. He also alleged a lack of transparency, claiming that the L1 bidders had quoted 3% to 15% above the estimated cost.
Ramesh further said contractors in Telangana were awaiting nearly Rs 20,000 crore in payments against certified bills, with some dues pending for three years. He alleged that large commissions were reportedly being demanded for releasing the payments.
“Many contractors are suffering because of these delays. Some have lost their lives and many others have lost hope despite repeated requests for payments. If this continues, there will hardly be any contractors left in Telangana,” he said.
“I am unable to understand why the state government continues to invite fresh tenders when it is unable to clear certified bills for existing works. If this situation persists, every contractor will sooner or later face severe financial distress,” he added.
Ramesh urged the BAI to press the state government for a mechanism to ensure timely payments to contractors without delays or commissions to departments, clients or political parties.
“Support Sushee Infra in this matter, so as to end the practice of pre-arranging tenders with those in power,” he requested the association.