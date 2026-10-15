Hyderabad: NALSAR report calls for safer digital spaces for kids

HYDERABAD: India needs a dedicated legal framework to protect children from online harms, with stronger accountability for digital platforms, age-appropriate safeguards and privacy protections, according to a report published by NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and the Indian Governance and Policy Project (IGAP).

Titled The Child Safety Imperative: Age-Appropriate Digital Governance Pathways for India, the report states that restricting children’s access to social media alone may not adequately address online risks. Instead, it recommends combining age-appropriate access measures with enforceable obligations on platforms to make their services safer for children.

The report was prepared under the academic leadership and supervision of NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, Professor Krishna Ravi Srinivas, Director of the university’s Centre of Excellence in AI and Law, and Dr D Bala Krishna, Coordinator of the Centre for Child and Youth Justice.

The report comes amid growing international debate over minimum-age requirements for social media accounts and technology companies’ responsibility to protect young users. As of September 30, 2026, 57 jurisdictions were considering, proposing or implementing age-based social media regulations. Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia are among the countries that have introduced measures to strengthen online child safety, though their regulatory approaches differ.

Online risks extend beyond unlawful content and cybercrime to include cyberbullying, online grooming, exposure to harmful content, privacy violations, behavioural profiling and platform designs that encourage excessive engagement, the report noted.