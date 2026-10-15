Hyderbad: Water supply, sewerage board urges Sangareddy locals, industries to cut water use

SANGAREDDY: Anticipating water shortages due to the possible impact of El Nino, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a conservation drive in Sangareddy district, urging residents and industries to reduce consumption.

Officials said water was being supplied adequately from the Singur project but warned that conservation was necessary to sustain supplies. Residents have been advised to use Manjeera water primarily for drinking and borewell water for other needs.

Industries in Patancheru, Jinnaram, Bollaram, Khajipalli and Sangareddy, along with major institutions such as the Ordnance Factory, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BHEL, have been asked to cut bulk water consumption by 10%.

A Rama Krishna, general manager of the HMWSSB’s Patancheru division, said water supply to beer-manufacturing units in the Sangareddy constituency had been stopped after they were given a week to make alternative arrangements.

At a meeting with major water-consuming industries, officials said conservation could help sustain supplies from the Manjeera and Singur projects until March.

Rama Krishna said BHEL, which currently receives round-the-clock supply, would receive water only during daytime in future. The Ordnance Factory and BDL together consume 109 kilolitres daily.

He added that Hyderabad’s drinking water supply remained unchanged and that water from Singur and the Godavari could be used to meet demand within CURE limits.