More than prestige at stake for Congress, CM Revanth Reddy in graduates’ MLC elections

HYDERABAD: For chief minister A Revanth Reddy, there is more at stake in the coming Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate MLC election than prestige. He is well aware of the implications a victory could have for the Congress in future elections in the GHMC, Khairatabad and other constituencies, particularly in urban areas where the party has struggled to establish a foothold.

The constituency has remained elusive for the Congress since the Legislative Council was revived during the tenure of the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Independent candidates, the BJP and the BRS, earlier known as the TRS, have won the seat, while the Congress has consistently finished second or lower. Now in power, Revanth is keen to break that record, turning the contest into a test of his leadership and the party’s urban appeal.

The wider electoral picture explains the urgency. The Congress won a majority of Assembly seats in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, some in erstwhile Rangareddy district and two Assembly seats in Hyderabad in the bypolls. However, it lost the Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seats, winning only Nagarkurnool among the constituencies overlapping with the Graduate MLC segment. The party has also suffered setbacks in Local Body MLC byelections since coming to power.