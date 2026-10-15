MP Chamala Kumar Reddy rejects BRS allegations on illegal properties, asks for proof

HYDERABAD: Rejecting the allegations levelled against him by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Wednesday challenged the former to prove that he owns assigned lands or any illegally acquired properties.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he termed the allegations “baseless” and challenged his accusers to visit any land registered in his name if they believed it was assigned land or included in the Section 22-A prohibited list or illegally acquired. The MP asserted that there was no truth in the claims made by Rama Rao, stating that he was being targeted for exposing what he described as irregularities relating to farmhouses owned by BRS leaders.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BRS was engaging in a misinformation campaign against him on social media by tampering with his voice recordings.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, he said, “Do not try to display your actors’ intelligence before us. Go among the people and explain the facts.”