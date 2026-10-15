Telangana students bag five national INSPIRE Awards

HYDERABAD: Telangana students secured five awards to rank third nationally at the 12th National INSPIRE Awards-MANAK Exhibition, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 12 to 14.

According to the Education Department, the five award-winning projects were selected from 62 outstanding projects shortlisted from around 780 exhibits showcased at the national-level exhibition for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Karnataka topped the list with nine awards, followed by Maharashtra with seven. A total of 52 students from Telangana participated in the exhibition, presenting innovative ideas and scientific solutions to the jury.

The award-winning students were felicitated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh at the prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday. The selected students will also have an opportunity to participate in the Sakura Science Exchange Programme in Japan.

The winning projects from Telangana include EClod Smart Drainage by Sri Vyshnavi Govardhana of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad; Smart Steering with Health Alerts to Reduce Accidents by Kollu Mahidhar of MSR Central School, Suryapet; and Medicine Box for Visually Challenged by Rehan Raza of VBS Devanar Foundation (Devanar School for the Blind), Hyderabad.

The other two projects were Anti Riot Shield with Pepper Spray Blinding LED by Chowdapuri Sai Meghana of Origin Techno School, Patancheru, Sangareddy district, and AI-Based Smart E-Goggles for Visually Impaired People by N Purnith Reddy of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School, BHEL, Sangareddy district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the award winners, praising their scientific creativity and encouraging them to continue developing technology-driven solutions to societal challenges.