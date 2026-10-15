Warangal Super Speciality Hospital to be inaugurated after Dec 15; OP services from Oct 20

WARANGAL: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital after December 15, while outpatient (OP) services will be soft-launched on October 20, coinciding with the Dasara festival, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.
Speaking to the media, Reddy said the Chief Minister had directed officials to begin essential OP services at the new hospital from Dasara, making it necessary to shift these services from the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal, where the functioning of some departments has affected patient care.
The government has equipped two floors of the 24-storey super speciality hospital with the necessary amenities for the initial launch of OP services, the minister said.
Around 3,000 outpatients are expected to visit the facility daily initially, with the number projected to rise to 5,000 after its inauguration.
The hospital is expected to serve patients from neighbouring states and border villages in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.
All services are expected to become operational after December 15, when Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the hospital with the necessary medical facilities and equipment, the minister said.
Earlier the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya known as Seethakka, MP's Vem Narender Reddy, P Balaram Naik, MLA's Naini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy and K R Nagaraju inspected the ongoing works at Warangal Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday.
During the inspection, the ministers enquired about the current status of construction, the progress of various hospital blocks, infrastructure facilities, electricity and water supply, and other related aspects. They examined the ongoing works in detail and reviewed the quality of the work completed so far. They instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the remaining works were completed in a planned and coordinated manner.
The minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, ordered the Super Speciality Hospital construction heads to speed up and complete floor to floor for the operation purpose. He suggested the two district collectors, Dr Satya Sharada and Chahat Bajpai daily monitor the works for the utilisation of the space convenient for the patients in the hospital premises.