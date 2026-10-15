Warangal Super Speciality Hospital to be inaugurated after Dec 15; OP services from Oct 20

WARANGAL: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital after December 15, while outpatient (OP) services will be soft-launched on October 20, coinciding with the Dasara festival, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said the Chief Minister had directed officials to begin essential OP services at the new hospital from Dasara, making it necessary to shift these services from the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal, where the functioning of some departments has affected patient care.

The government has equipped two floors of the 24-storey super speciality hospital with the necessary amenities for the initial launch of OP services, the minister said.

Around 3,000 outpatients are expected to visit the facility daily initially, with the number projected to rise to 5,000 after its inauguration.

The hospital is expected to serve patients from neighbouring states and border villages in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

All services are expected to become operational after December 15, when Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the hospital with the necessary medical facilities and equipment, the minister said.