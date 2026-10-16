Adilabad marigolds find market at Ayodhya RAM Mandir

ADILABAD: Marigold flowers grown by farmers in Adilabad district are reaching the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, opening up a lucrative market for local growers who are earning good returns with relatively low investment and less water.

Farmers in Battisavargaon and Khajjerla villages are turning to floriculture as an alternative to water-intensive crops. Their produce is being transported to Ayodhya through contractors, while officials are encouraging more farmers to cultivate crops that require less water, particularly in view of the expected El Nino impact.

Bomalla Swamy, a farmer cultivating marigolds on two acres, said he earned around Rs 2 lakh per acre last year. This year, he invested Rs 40,000 per acre and expects returns of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

He purchased seedlings from a nursery in Gudithanoor at Rs 7 each and is selling the flowers to a contractor at Rs 40 per kg for transportation to Ayodhya. The contractor also paid him an advance of Rs 10,000 towards flower transportation.

Swamy said flowers fetch around Rs 80 per kg in the open market, where demand has increased during the Bathukamma, Dasara and Deepavali festivals.