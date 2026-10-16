BJP seeks CBI probe into ‘land scam’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged land scam involving 23 lakh acres and questioned the Congress government over its failure to act against 13,000 individuals who allegedly acquired the land, as stated by the Revenue minister in the Assembly.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Maheshwar Reddy questioned the lack of action a month after Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke about lakhs of acres changing hands. He accused the Congress of shielding alleged scams under the BRS and described visits to BRS leaders’ farmhouses as political theatrics.

He alleged that the government had held a brief Assembly discussion under BJP pressure but withheld the forensic audit report and formed an SIT instead. Calling it the country’s largest land scam, he demanded the cancellation of registrations and recovery of the land.

Citing Article 300-A, he questioned the removal of 25,518 acres of forest land from the prohibited list and sought clarity on 5.12 lakh acres of endowment and waqf land and 1.79 lakh acres of Bhoodan land.