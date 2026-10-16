Centre sanctions Rs 379 crore for medical colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 379.29 crore to upgrade infrastructure at government medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals in Telangana, in line with the increase in postgraduate (PG) medical seats. The Health Ministry communicated its approval for proposals submitted by the state government in a letter to the Telangana Health department Secretary on Thursday.

According to officials, 465 PG seats have been added across 26 government medical colleges in the state over the past two years. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), the Centre will provide an average of Rs 81.57 lakh for each additional PG seat, taking its total contribution to Rs 379.29 crore.

The state government will contribute an additional Rs 253 crore, taking the total investment to Rs 632 crore. The funds will be used to upgrade infrastructure and facilities at the colleges and their affiliated hospitals to accommodate the increased student intake.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase of 110 MBBS seats across four government medical colleges this year. The additional seats have been sanctioned at RIMS Adilabad and government medical colleges in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet.

The state government plans to undertake infrastructure development works worth Rs 108 crore at these four colleges and their affiliated hospitals. The Centre will contribute Rs 64 crore towards the works.