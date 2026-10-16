CM Revanth creating coal, power crisis to facilitate imports, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged a possible Rs 3,000 crore scam in the proposal to import foreign coal, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deliberately creating conditions for a coal and power crisis to pave the way for imports.
In an open letter to Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, Rama Rao demanded that all details of the proposed imports, including discussions, tender documents, draft agreements, pricing and the selection of Bhotra Logistics, be made public.
He alleged that the proposed arrangement could involve commissions of Rs 1,500 per tonne, potentially translating into a Rs 3,000 crore scam. He demanded an independent investigation and questioned the basis for considering Bhotra Logistics for the assignment.
Rama Rao questioned Singareni’s coal production decline from 70.02 million tonnes in 2023-24 to 58 million tonnes in 2025-26, seeking answers on domestic production and mine development. He also demanded a breakdown of the Rs 60,000 crore in outstanding dues, including payments received and pending liabilities.
Referring to Yadadri Thermal Power Station, Rama Rao cited the reported allocation of 14 million tonnes of G-9 grade coal annually from Singareni mines and the supply agreement signed in April 2022. He questioned why concerns over domestic supplies were not being addressed before foreign imports were proposed.
He criticised Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy for failing to protect Singareni’s interests and demanded an independent probe into the proposed imports, a white paper on foreign coal procurement and disclosure of all dealings involving Bhotra Logistics. Rama Rao warned that the BRS would oppose any attempt to weaken Singareni, undermine domestic coal resources or impose an unnecessary financial burden on Telangana.
Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao criticised the government for blaming officials for lower production at Yadadri power plant.
He alleged that the government had failed to maintain the required coal stocks, leading to the current power crisis, and was now shifting the blame to officials.
Questioning the Chief Minister’s remarks linking El NiNo with Covid-19, Harish wondered why Revanth had failed to recognise that his government was a disaster far worse than either of them.