CM Revanth creating coal, power crisis to facilitate imports, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged a possible Rs 3,000 crore scam in the proposal to import foreign coal, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deliberately creating conditions for a coal and power crisis to pave the way for imports.

In an open letter to Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, Rama Rao demanded that all details of the proposed imports, including discussions, tender documents, draft agreements, pricing and the selection of Bhotra Logistics, be made public.

He alleged that the proposed arrangement could involve commissions of Rs 1,500 per tonne, potentially translating into a Rs 3,000 crore scam. He demanded an independent investigation and questioned the basis for considering Bhotra Logistics for the assignment.

Rama Rao questioned Singareni’s coal production decline from 70.02 million tonnes in 2023-24 to 58 million tonnes in 2025-26, seeking answers on domestic production and mine development. He also demanded a breakdown of the Rs 60,000 crore in outstanding dues, including payments received and pending liabilities.