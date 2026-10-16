CM Revanth Reddy asks tillers to defer Rabi paddy cultivation

HYDERABAD: Appealing to tillers to stand by the government in tackling the El Nino crisis, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged paddy farmers to defer one crop (the Rabi crop). He also urged the Centre to extend liberal financial assistance to the state.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with ministers on the impact of El Nino, Revanth expressed confidence that the government would overcome the crisis with public cooperation. An action plan would be prepared to tackle the situation, he added.
An all-party meeting on El Nino impact will be held on Friday. The government will seek suggestions from opposition parties, workers’ unions and experts before finalising the plan. It will also appoint a nodal officer and establish a toll-free helpline to address issues arising from the crisis.
Revanth urged the Centre to assist farmers who had lost crops during Kharif and those who could suffer losses by not cultivating during Rabi. He proposed that the Centre and state government share the financial burden in a 60:40 ratio. Officials would prepare reports on the losses and submit them to the Union Home Minister.
Cautioning farmers against misleading campaigns encouraging paddy cultivation during Rabi, he warned that the crop could dry up at the seedling stage itself. Reports indicated that crops on 10 lakh acres could suffer losses. Officials had been directed to prevent crops from withering and use available reservoir water judiciously.
Describing El Nino as the biggest disaster threatening the world, Revanth noted that it was affecting 100 countries. Comparing the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that although El Nino conditions had occurred several times since 1950 and were generally treated as droughts, the current phenomenon was a super El Nino. He urged people and farmers to remain vigilant.
The state faces a crisis involving drinking water, irrigation and electricity, Revanth warned. During Kharif, the government had urged farmers to cultivate only irrigated dry crops. Farmers grew alternative crops on around 13 lakh acres and paddy on 56 lakh acres across the state.
Power demand reached 20,003 MW on Thursday, against the normal October demand of 15,000 MW. The government met the requirement, although demand had risen by 7,000 MW over the past two years.
We can purchase anything, but not water: Revanth
All 30 lakh agricultural pump sets had operated during Kharif, while temperatures usually recorded in March were prevailing in October.
With the standing paddy crop expected to be harvested within 20 days, the government was buying electricity from the open market regardless of cost to protect the crop and support farmers. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were also facing power shortages. Revanth urged the Centre to procure electricity from states with surplus generation and supply it to others at lower prices.
Rainfall was deficient by 23%. Water levels were 72% below normal in the Krishna basin and 40% lower in the Godavari basin, with all reservoirs on the verge of drying up.
The government would have to supply drinking water to around 24,000 villages, and a crisis had already begun. Available water stood at 209 tmcft, against the normal 460 tmcft. Releasing it for irrigation would be sufficient only to raise seedlings.
The government had therefore decided to reserve it exclusively for drinking water.
Revanth observed that winter conditions resembled summer and said the government was preparing people to face the crisis over the next eight to 10 months.
“At today’s meeting, we discussed ways to seek assistance from the Centre,” he said.
Recalling the severe drought of 1947, the chief minister said the country had stood in solidarity with farmers, who had always been at the forefront during crises and conducted themselves with dignity. He appealed to them to stand by the government in tackling El Nino.
“We can purchase anything, but not water,” Revanth remarked.
The government was also supporting farmers and agricultural workers through the NREGS. Around 25,000 people benefited from the scheme last year, compared with approximately 2.5 lakh engaged in NREGS works this year.
Film stars, sportspersons and other prominent personalities would also be involved in public awareness efforts.