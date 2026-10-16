CM Revanth Reddy asks tillers to defer Rabi paddy cultivation

HYDERABAD: Appealing to tillers to stand by the government in tackling the El Nino crisis, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged paddy farmers to defer one crop (the Rabi crop). He also urged the Centre to extend liberal financial assistance to the state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with ministers on the impact of El Nino, Revanth expressed confidence that the government would overcome the crisis with public cooperation. An action plan would be prepared to tackle the situation, he added.

An all-party meeting on El Nino impact will be held on Friday. The government will seek suggestions from opposition parties, workers’ unions and experts before finalising the plan. It will also appoint a nodal officer and establish a toll-free helpline to address issues arising from the crisis.

Revanth urged the Centre to assist farmers who had lost crops during Kharif and those who could suffer losses by not cultivating during Rabi. He proposed that the Centre and state government share the financial burden in a 60:40 ratio. Officials would prepare reports on the losses and submit them to the Union Home Minister.

Cautioning farmers against misleading campaigns encouraging paddy cultivation during Rabi, he warned that the crop could dry up at the seedling stage itself. Reports indicated that crops on 10 lakh acres could suffer losses. Officials had been directed to prevent crops from withering and use available reservoir water judiciously.