Deputy tahsildar, village revenue officer held for Rs 2.5L bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a Keesara deputy tahsildar, a village revenue officer (VRO) and a private person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to remove agricultural properties belonging to a complainant’s family from the prohibited properties list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

According to the ACB, deputy tahsildar Amanaganti Sandeep Kumar Reddy had demanded Rs 5 lakh to extend the official favour. He allegedly accepted Rs 2.5 lakh as the first instalment through private person Kavali Balakrishna, who was caught by ACB officials of the Rangareddy Range while receiving the money from the complainant.

The ACB said VRO Nannuri Vijay Kumar Reddy had allegedly instigated Balakrishna to collect the bribe on the deputy tahsildar’s instructions. The ACB recovered the bribe amount and arrested all three accused. They were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.