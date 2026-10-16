Hyderabad: CIC summons Canara Bank over 2004 heist

HYDERABAD: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has summoned Canara Bank to provide information about the Rs 69-lakh robbery at its Sainikpuri branch in Hyderabad in August 2004. The hearing is scheduled for November 12 following an appeal by RTI activist Robin Zaccheus over the information furnished by the bank in response to his application seeking details of the robbery, the investigation and the subsequent recovery or disposal of the stolen money.

The commission has directed Zaccheus and the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of Canara Bank’s Regional Office in South Hyderabad to submit written statements and appear for the hearing.

According to the CIC’s hearing notice, the RTI application was filed in April 2025.

The robbery took place more than two decades ago, when burglars allegedly cut through the roof of the bank’s strongroom using marble-cutting equipment. The gang allegedly used electricity from the bank’s neon signboard to operate the machinery. They fled with Rs 69 lakh in cash and a firearm.