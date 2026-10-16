Justice league: Telangana HC directs State govt to file affidavit over infants’ death at RIMS

State directed to file affidavit on RIMS fire

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit detailing measures taken to prevent a recurrence of the fire at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, in which five infants died. The affidavit must be filed by an officer not below the rank of secretary to the government. The bench posted the matter to November 5.

The petitioner sought Rs 50 lakh compensation for each deceased infant, fire safety audits and Fire NOCs for all government hospitals, and compliance reports on relevant Supreme Court and Rajasthan High Court judgments. He said 22 others were injured in the September 21, 2026, incident and alleged that authorities had failed to ensure adequate safety despite a division bench order dated October 15, 2024.

Citing Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and Supreme Court rulings on public law compensation, he also sought action against officials found responsible.

Follow due process in land dispute, officials told

The Telangana High Court has directed revenue authorities to follow due process of law before taking action against lands belonging to four petitioners at Rajampet in Sangareddy district.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the interim direction while hearing a petition by Samreen Begum and three others, who alleged that officials were obstructing construction on their house sites despite building permissions.

The court posted the matter to October 30, 2026, after the motion list, after the Assistant Government Pleader for Revenue sought time to obtain instructions.