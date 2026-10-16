Minister Sridhar Babu woos TN firms to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has invited Tamil Nadu-based companies to invest in Telangana, highlighting opportunities in textiles, automobile components and engineering under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

Addressing the Chennai roadshow of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, organised in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he said Telangana and Tamil Nadu had complementary industrial strengths rather than competing interests.

“We have not come to Chennai to compete with Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has its strengths, and they are formidable. Telangana has its own. We have come with humility, to ask you to be part of our journey,” he said.

Sridhar Babu outlined Telangana’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He highlighted opportunities at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, the state’s MSME Policy and the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-iPASS), which provides time-bound approvals.

Pointing to Tamil Nadu’s established engineering, automobile and electronics manufacturing base, the minister proposed collaborations between businesses in the two states. He suggested that pump manufacturers in Coimbatore, for example, could set up additional facilities in Telangana to serve central and northern Indian markets. He invited Tamil Nadu industries to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9.