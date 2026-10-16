Name the agency, I am ready for probe: CM Revanth Reddy to KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS government had signed the agreement to import coal for the Yadadri power plant, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was ready to order an inquiry into the allegations raised by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

“I am ready to order an inquiry into coal imports. KTR should specify what kind of inquiry he wants — by the CBI, ED, I-T, an independent agency or even a group of journalists. I am ready for an open inquiry in the people’s court,” Revanth said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Revanth said the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) was built in an area without coal blocks and its boilers were designed to use G-9 grade coal, which had to be imported.

Responding to an open letter Rama Rao had written to him earlier in the day, he rejected the allegations over coal imports and said the agreement had been signed on December 9, 2016, during the BRS regime.

The 4,000-MW plant required 14 million tonnes of coal annually, while the agreement provided for importing seven million tonnes of Grade-9 coal a year. Singareni had only two million tonnes of G-9 coal available, Revanth said. He added that the BRS government had also informed the Railways in writing of its plan to import the grade.