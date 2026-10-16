Next 15–20 days crucial for crop protection, says Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju

SANGAREDDY: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed agriculture officials to inspect crop conditions in the field and advise farmers, warning that the next 15 to 20 days would be crucial for protecting standing crops. He also asked Transco officials to prevent excessive loads on transformers and ensure quality power supply.

Jaju, accompanied by Transco CMD Jitesh V Patil, Collector Prateek Jain, SP Paritosh Pankaj and Narayankhed MLA Sanjeev Reddy, inspected the Singur project on Thursday to assess water availability and estimate how long the reserves would last.

He asked officials to create awareness among farmers about cultivating irrigated dry and short-duration alternative crops during the Rabi season, depending on water availability and weather conditions. He also called for proactive measures to prevent fodder shortages and directed officials to take up water conservation and pond construction under the VB-G RAM G scheme.