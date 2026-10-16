Poor response to voter enrolment camps in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Special camps organised for voter enrolment and corrections in the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency received a poor response on Thursday, despite publicity by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission of India had scheduled the camps on Thursday and Friday to facilitate new voter enrolment, deletion of names, address changes and other corrections to electoral rolls. Both offline and online facilities were made available.

However, few applicants visited polling stations, where banners announcing the camps were also missing. Some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) shifted to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) centres after initially opening polling stations.

M Haritha, BLO at polling station No. 21, said few people turned up despite staff being available since morning. As residents were accustomed to visiting SIR centres, officials shifted to Chandrashekhar Nagar Colony Community Hall. Even there, enrolment requests remained low.

Some BLOs said residents preferred online services, while others arrived with Aadhaar cards but lacked documents establishing eligibility, including proof of date of birth where required. Residents cited confusion over the camps’ purpose and documentation requirements. Political party Booth Level Agents were also largely absent.