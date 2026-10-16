SVPNPA gears up for 78th Passing Out Parade

HYDERABAD: As many as 151 officer trainees, including 135 IPS officers and 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, will participate in the 78th Passing Out Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Saturday. The batch includes 37 women officers. Union Home Secretary A Govind Mohan will be the chief guest and review and address the parade.

Addressing the media, SVPNPA Director Sujeet Pandey said the 78th batch joined the academy on December 8, 2025, and had since undergone 45 weeks of Phase-I training.

After the parade, the trainees will travel to Delhi for attachments and visits to Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training, besides courtesy calls on the President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary and heads of central police organisations and forces. They will also undergo attachments with the CRPF and the Indian Army. The four-week programme will take the total duration of Phase-I training to 49 weeks, followed by 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres and states.

After completing district training, they will return to the academy for the nine-week Phase-II course beginning on June 21, 2027, Pandey said.

The training covers indoor and outdoor subjects, along with field attachments to familiarise probationers with policing and public service. These include visits to police stations to learn about CCTNS operations, orphanages and shelters for human trafficking survivors, and bandobast duties during major events such as Ganesh immersion processions and cricket matches.