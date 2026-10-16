SVPNPA gears up for 78th Passing Out Parade

HYDERABAD: As many as 151 officer trainees, including 135 IPS officers and 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, will participate in the 78th Passing Out Parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Saturday. The batch includes 37 women officers. Union Home Secretary A Govind Mohan will be the chief guest and review and address the parade.
Addressing the media, SVPNPA Director Sujeet Pandey said the 78th batch joined the academy on December 8, 2025, and had since undergone 45 weeks of Phase-I training.
After the parade, the trainees will travel to Delhi for attachments and visits to Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training, besides courtesy calls on the President, Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary and heads of central police organisations and forces. They will also undergo attachments with the CRPF and the Indian Army. The four-week programme will take the total duration of Phase-I training to 49 weeks, followed by 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres and states.
After completing district training, they will return to the academy for the nine-week Phase-II course beginning on June 21, 2027, Pandey said.
The training covers indoor and outdoor subjects, along with field attachments to familiarise probationers with policing and public service. These include visits to police stations to learn about CCTNS operations, orphanages and shelters for human trafficking survivors, and bandobast duties during major events such as Ganesh immersion processions and cricket matches.
Trainees also gain election-related experience, visit prisons and hospitals, and undergo a week-long jungle survival module with Telangana Greyhounds. Other attachments include advanced weapons training at the BSF’s Central School of Weapons and Tactics, and assignments with the Indian Army in the northern and eastern sectors and the CRPF in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas. A National Forensic Sciences University attachment is scheduled during Phase II.
Probationer Kuhu Garg, a Uttarakhand native allotted the Gujarat cadre, said the training had exposed her to many new experiences. A former international badminton player who represented India from 2013 to 2020, she said her motivation to join the civil services came from a desire to serve the public, inspired by her parents.
Garg said breaks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and an injury that required surgery forced her to reconsider her career. Encouraged by her parents to pursue public service, she began preparing for the civil services examination. She underwent surgery in 2022, appeared for her first attempt that year and cleared the examination in 2023. Her father, Ashok Kumar, is a retired Uttarakhand DGP.
Another probationer, Chowhan Rajkumar, a native of Adilabad allotted the Rajasthan cadre, said he cleared the civil services examination on his fourth attempt. He credited the motto of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where he studied until Class 10, with inspiring him to serve society, along with the support of his family.
Rajkumar completed an MSc in Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal in 2018 and cleared the civil services examination in 2024. His father, Chowhan Mukund Rao, is a government schoolteacher, while his mother, Geetha, is a homemaker.