Teachers to stage mass hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on October 17

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has announced that it will organise a mass hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday, demanding the repeal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and exemption for certain in-service teachers from the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The protest is part of a nationwide agitation called by the School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) against the education policies of the Central and state governments, TSUTF state president Chava Ravi and general secretary A Venkat said in a statement.

The federation has demanded that in-service teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education Act be exempted from the mandatory TET requirement. It also called for the scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS).

Other demands include amending GO 25, issued on August 12, 2021, which the federation said adversely affected primary schools, and obtaining and implementing the pay revision commission’s report.