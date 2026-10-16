Telangana government constitutes CURE executive panel to monitor projects, coordination

HYDERABAD: Moving forward with the implementation of the CURE (Integrated Governance) Act, 2026, the state government has constituted the Core Urban Region (CURE) Executive Committee to coordinate the functioning of various departments, civic bodies and urban infrastructure agencies across Hyderabad’s expanded metropolitan region.

Constituted under Sections 233 and 234 of the Act, which came into force on October 2, 2026, the committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary or Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD). The Metropolitan Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will serve as its member-convenor.

The commissioners of all municipal corporations within the CURE region, the police commissioner concerned and the district collector concerned will be members. The heads of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), along with the HYDRAA Commissioner, will also be part of the committee. The chairperson may invite other persons as special invitees.

The committee will meet at least once every three months to implement decisions and directions issued by the CURE Apex Governance Council. It will coordinate government departments, civic bodies and infrastructure agencies, monitor projects and schemes, and identify interdepartmental issues requiring policy intervention. Such matters will be referred to the Apex Council for consideration.

The committee’s constitution follows the formation of the CURE Apex Governance Council, headed by the chief minister as its ex-officio chairperson. While the Council will set the overall vision, policy direction and strategic priorities for the region, the executive committee will focus on coordination, implementation and monitoring.