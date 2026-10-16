Telangana government suspends Yadadri Thermal Power Station official, deputes five IAS officers

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday suspended Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) Stage-I Chief Engineer B Suresh for negligence and deputed five IAS officers to monitor generation at the plant amid power outages.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned officials of action for failing to ensure optimal power generation.

The move followed allegations by BRS leaders that thermal power plants were not operating at full capacity.

TGGENCO CMD S Harish suspended Suresh, citing gross negligence and supervisory lapses in planning, monitoring and executing works to improve generation. The order termed his actions gross misconduct under the applicable regulations.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju deputed five IAS officers for three days each between October 15 and 30.

They are Excise commissioner Chevvuru Hari Kiran, Education department special secretary Venkatesh Dhotre, Cooperation commissioner Rahul Raj, Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, and R&R commissioner Killu Sivakumar Naidu.