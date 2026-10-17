AIMIM chief Owaisi trains guns at Musk for remarks on India’s domestic affairs

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that he would not accept a foreign businessman attempting to influence India’s domestic policies and political decisions, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk over his remarks amid the dispute between the Union government and Musk’s Starlink over the launch of its commercial operations in India.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi said that he continues to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. “We have always opposed Narendra Modi, and we will continue to oppose him in the future. But how can someone like Elon Musk make such remarks about our country and our prime minister?” he asked.

Owaisi questioned the BJP and the Modi government’s response, accusing them of remaining silent when a powerful foreign businessman challenged India’s decision-making authority, despite frequently invoking nationalism.

He also asked why the BJP appeared intimidated by people with “white skin”, using the expression to criticise what he described as the party’s attitude towards influential foreign personalities.

Owaisi said the interests of Indian workers and citizens should remain the country’s priority, adding that opposition to Modi should not be mistaken for support for foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.

He also criticised the United States over its position on India’s Russian oil imports, alleging that Washington was pressuring New Delhi to reduce its purchases from Russia while continuing to buy Russian energy products itself.