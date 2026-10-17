Centre will meet YTPS coal needs, says Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Union government would ensure coal supplies to the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Telangana, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Friday, responding to a call from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who sought supplies to boost power generation in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Kishan noted that power demand had spiked by 16% to 18% even as electricity generation declined. Coal demand had also increased, prompting the Centre to step up domestic production, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the situation daily to ensure the country’s growing energy needs were met.

The Union minister further assured people there was no shortage of foodgrains in the country and urged them not to be apprehensive. He claimed that rice produced in Telangana was being sold to other states, while the state government had failed to supply the Centre with the required quantity of foodgrains

Kishan said the Centre had a responsibility to support financially distressed states, rhetorically asking whether it would provide funds to Pakistan instead. His remarks came amid a discussion on Telangana’s grain procurement and the Centre’s obligations to the state.

Addressing allegations concerning Singareni Collieries, Kishan denied coal theft, saying the issue stemmed from errors in book adjustments. He said details involving the two political parties would be explained in due course, adding that the BJP was yet to launch its political offensive.