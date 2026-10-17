Centre will meet YTPS coal needs, says Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Union government would ensure coal supplies to the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Telangana, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Friday, responding to a call from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who sought supplies to boost power generation in the state.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, Kishan noted that power demand had spiked by 16% to 18% even as electricity generation declined. Coal demand had also increased, prompting the Centre to step up domestic production, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the situation daily to ensure the country’s growing energy needs were met.
The Union minister further assured people there was no shortage of foodgrains in the country and urged them not to be apprehensive. He claimed that rice produced in Telangana was being sold to other states, while the state government had failed to supply the Centre with the required quantity of foodgrains
Kishan said the Centre had a responsibility to support financially distressed states, rhetorically asking whether it would provide funds to Pakistan instead. His remarks came amid a discussion on Telangana’s grain procurement and the Centre’s obligations to the state.
Addressing allegations concerning Singareni Collieries, Kishan denied coal theft, saying the issue stemmed from errors in book adjustments. He said details involving the two political parties would be explained in due course, adding that the BJP was yet to launch its political offensive.
Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments, Kishan said the BRS government had left dues of around Rs 26,000 crore, which had since risen to approximately Rs 60,000 crore. He accused the Congress and the BRS of politicising Singareni’s affairs and said neither was in a position to lecture others on financial management.
The Union minister further claimed that Revanth was merely making lengthy speeches without addressing problems on the ground. He said the BJP’s state president had been arrested five times and alleged that the government was also arresting party workers.
Turning to national politics, Kishan criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks that the Modi government would collapse within 10 months and that he would take responsibility for bringing it down. He described the statements as a threat to a constitutionally formed government.
Cong tried to intimidate judiciary: Kishan
Kishan alleged that the Congress leadership wanted to replicate the political upheavals witnessed in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Asserting that the BJP would not be intimidated by the Congress, Kishan said the Centre’s efforts to address demands during periods of unrest should not be mistaken for weakness or fear. “We are not afraid of Rahul Gandhi’s statements or the Congress party’s actions,” he said, challenging Rahul to bring down the government if he could.
Rejecting Rahul’s allegations of electoral manipulation and vote theft, Kishan pointed out that the BJP had won elections even before the introduction of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He noted that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister after the BJP’s victories in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress had lost elections in several states before SIR became an issue.
Objecting to Rahul’s alleged remarks involving National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Kishan said Doval had served under Congress governments and worked for national security irrespective of which party was in power. He claimed Pakistan-based terrorists feared Doval and warned that the country’s youth would not accept insults against him.
The Union minister claimed that Rahul Gandhi mistreated a woman police officer and condemned the alleged behaviour as unacceptable. Without naming Priyanka Gandhi, he alleged that Rahul’s sister had punched a woman police officer.
Kishan also accused the Congress of attempting to intimidate the judiciary by pressuring Supreme Court judges, saying political disagreements should not undermine constitutional institutions. He alleged that an organisation had supplied 10,000 T-shirts and pairs of jeans for Delhi protests and instructed participants to dress like students.