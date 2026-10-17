CM Revanth invites Hyundai to establish car manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pitched Hyderabad as an ideal location for Hyundai to establish a car manufacturing unit.

When a delegation of Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE), led by managing director Changyeon Cho, met him at the Bodhi Pavilion in the MCR HRD Institute here, the chief minister said that his government is ready to provide all possible support to encourage car manufacturing in the state.

“We are centrally located in the country, and Hyderabad is known for being cosmopolitan, safest and having the most livable conditions among the six metropolitan Indian cities,” he told the delegation.

Revanth also assured the Hyundai Motor India leadership of all possible support for expediting works for the Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) Integrated Global R&D facility at National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) Zaheerabad. The facility, involving an investment of Rs 8,528 crore and total employment commitment of 4,276 jobs, is set for phased development across 678 acres.

The Hyundai team apprised Revanth about the progress of the project, stating that the facility would be ready for groundbreaking in the next few months.

The HMIE has a 20-year presence in Hyderabad with the Hitec City facility serving as a major R&D centre supporting advanced vehicle engineering. Expanding on Hyundai India’s engineering capacities in Hyderabad, the Zaheerabad R&D and mega test centre will be key to testing, validating and improving the engineering process.