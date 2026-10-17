CM Revanth invites Hyundai to establish car manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pitched Hyderabad as an ideal location for Hyundai to establish a car manufacturing unit.
When a delegation of Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE), led by managing director Changyeon Cho, met him at the Bodhi Pavilion in the MCR HRD Institute here, the chief minister said that his government is ready to provide all possible support to encourage car manufacturing in the state.
“We are centrally located in the country, and Hyderabad is known for being cosmopolitan, safest and having the most livable conditions among the six metropolitan Indian cities,” he told the delegation.
Revanth also assured the Hyundai Motor India leadership of all possible support for expediting works for the Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) Integrated Global R&D facility at National Investment and Manufacturing Zones (NIMZ) Zaheerabad. The facility, involving an investment of Rs 8,528 crore and total employment commitment of 4,276 jobs, is set for phased development across 678 acres.
The Hyundai team apprised Revanth about the progress of the project, stating that the facility would be ready for groundbreaking in the next few months.
The HMIE has a 20-year presence in Hyderabad with the Hitec City facility serving as a major R&D centre supporting advanced vehicle engineering. Expanding on Hyundai India’s engineering capacities in Hyderabad, the Zaheerabad R&D and mega test centre will be key to testing, validating and improving the engineering process.
During the World Economic Forum 2024, the delegation led by Revanth Reddy met the representatives of Hyundai Motor to attract investments to Telangana. Subsequently, in June 2025, the Telangana Cabinet sub-committee on Industrial and Investment Promotion had approved Hyundai’s ambitious proposal to establish the R&D Centre. The chief minister pitched Telangana as the ideal place to establish a car manufacturing unit with dedicated mobility clusters, strong transport infrastructure across road, air, rail and future plans to have high-speed connectivity with ports. He highlighted that the state is set for rapid industrial expansion under spatial frameworks like the Peri-Urban Region (PURE) for manufacturing.
Explaining the government’s vision to build a massive world-class satellite city called the Bharat Future City, the chief minister extended an invitation to the Hyundai leadership for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 to be held in December.
HMIE MD Changyeon Cho said that Hyundai’s vision to further strengthen Hyderabad as its global tech and advanced engineering tech complements the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. “We will continue the Telangana growth story,” he said.
Platform for online tanker booking on the anvil
The board is developing a digital platform for booking tankers online, tracking deliveries and locating nearby sewage treatment plants (STPs). The platform is expected to be operational within seven to 10 days. Guidelines on water availability, quality and supply are being prepared, with action planned against violations of prescribed standards.
As of date, 51 private STPs have registered to supply an estimated 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) of surplus treated water for nearby construction sites, parks and landscaping. Eligible facilities may serve as tanker-filling points. The Board is also exploring transport-based pricing and direct pipelines to major consumers to cut costs.
It will assess pipeline connections between STPs and gated communities, golf courses, parks and other large consumers, taking the existing supply line to the Botanical Garden as a model. The Board will coordinate with GHMC, HMDA and other civic bodies to expand treated-water use for parks, road medians and green belts.
Ashok urged CREDAI, TBF and NAREDCO to identify members’ water needs and supply challenges and encourage builders to use treated wastewater wherever feasible. A follow-up meeting will discuss supply, quality, pricing and implementation before the framework is finalised.
He also urged industries, commercial establishments, residential communities and the public to avoid wastage and reserve drinking water for essential domestic needs.