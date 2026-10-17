KTR again challenges CM Revanth to order probe into Singareni ‘scams’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe into the proposal of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to import coal.

Rama Rao wrote an open letter to the chief minister on Thursday alleging large-scale irregularities in the proposal to import coal for the Yadadri Thermal Plant located in Damaracheral in Nalgonda district.

Revanth responded, saying “I am ready to order an inquiry into the coal imports. KTR should specify what kind of inquiry he wants -- by the CBI, ED, I-T or an independent agency.”

During a meeting he held with the BRS leaders from Narsampet constituency on Friday, Rama Rao repeatedly stated that Singareni was riddled with scams.

“When I exposed the alleged scams committed by the Congress government before the public, Revanth Reddy spoke irresponsibly yesterday. Instead of making statements before the media, if you have the courage, order an inquiry by a sitting judge into the Singareni scam and the proposed foreign coal purchases,” he said.

Rama Rao also said that the government should order an inquiry by a sitting judge not only into the coal issue but also into the irregularities committed by Revanth Reddy. “Order an inquiry into the alleged `10,000-crore scam involving your brother-in-law at Singareni. I will expose the solar power scam you committed at Singareni,” he said.

The former minister alleged that after ruining SCCL, the chief minister was conspiring to import foreign coal instead of relying on Singareni, which has a coal production capacity of 70 million metric tonnes.