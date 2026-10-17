Prepare Rohith Vemula Bill in 3 months: DCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka has directed officials to prepare the preliminary draft of the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill within three months and submit it to the Committee of Senior Civil Servants (CSC).

The second meeting of the Committee of Senior Civil Servants on the proposed Bill was held here on Friday.

During the meeting, Vikramarka suggested that the Scheduled Castes Development department should lead the process of drafting the Rohith Vemula Bill.

He directed the officials to provide representation to all relevant departments and institutions, including Education, Law, University Grants Commission (UGC) in the committee that prepares the draft Bill.

He instructed officials to constitute the committee at the earliest and immediately initiate the necessary groundwork for preparing the draft legislation.

Vikramarka also directed the officials to prepare a list of stakeholders, including students, faculty members, legal experts, civil society organisations, education experts and other relevant groups, for consultations. “The draft should take into account the problems faced by students at the grassroots level, issues relating to discrimination in higher educational institutions and the challenges likely to arise during implementation of the legislation,” he said.