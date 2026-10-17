Prepare Rohith Vemula Bill in 3 months: DCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka has directed officials to prepare the preliminary draft of the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill within three months and submit it to the Committee of Senior Civil Servants (CSC).
The second meeting of the Committee of Senior Civil Servants on the proposed Bill was held here on Friday.
During the meeting, Vikramarka suggested that the Scheduled Castes Development department should lead the process of drafting the Rohith Vemula Bill.
He directed the officials to provide representation to all relevant departments and institutions, including Education, Law, University Grants Commission (UGC) in the committee that prepares the draft Bill.
He instructed officials to constitute the committee at the earliest and immediately initiate the necessary groundwork for preparing the draft legislation.
Vikramarka also directed the officials to prepare a list of stakeholders, including students, faculty members, legal experts, civil society organisations, education experts and other relevant groups, for consultations. “The draft should take into account the problems faced by students at the grassroots level, issues relating to discrimination in higher educational institutions and the challenges likely to arise during implementation of the legislation,” he said.
The deputy chief minister reiterated that The Law department should be represented on the committee, while the Scheduled Castes Development department should lead the exercise. He also called for consultations with other departments, experts and relevant institutions as required.
The meeting also discussed obtaining assistance from NALSAR University of Law on the legal and technical aspects of the proposed Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill.
Scheduled Castes Development department secretary Vijayendra Boyi informed the meeting that NALSAR University had agreed to provide support in drafting the provisions of the proposed legislation.
The proposed Bill should prioritise ensuring equal opportunities for students, preventing discrimination and strengthening a fair and just environment in educational institutions. It was also observed that the provisions of the legislation must be practical and implementable, with clarity on the institutional mechanisms required for effective enforcement.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Savyasachi Ghosh, senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chauhan, IAS officers Yogita Rana and Vijayendra Boyi, advocate Disha Wadekar and others attended the meeting.