Telangana: Congress seeks CPM support in graduates’ MLC polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress has sought the support of its INDIA bloc partner CPM in the upcoming graduates’ MLC elections in the state.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said that he along with minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Vem Narender Reddy and other senior leaders met the CPM leaders and urged them to support the Congress candidates in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mahesh said that the discussions focused on securing CPM’s support for the Congress candidates.

“The Congress is working with the support of the CPM and CPI at the state level. We requested the CPM leadership to extend its support to our candidates in the graduates MLC elections,” he said, adding that the CPM leaders have responded positively to their request.

He said the meeting also discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and the need for Congress, along with other INDIA bloc parties, including the CPI and CPM, to launch a joint movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.