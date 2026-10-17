Telangana: Contractors warned over C&D debris dumping

HYDERABAD: MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan warned government officials and public- and private-sector contractors of strict action for illegally dumping construction and demolition waste, citing negligence by real estate developers and some government departments.

Hyderabad generates about 2,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste every day, raising concerns over its improper disposal. Addressing a workshop on the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2025, at the Engineering Staff College of India on Friday, Ranjan said the systematic collection, transportation and monitoring of the waste were the responsibility of the authorities concerned.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area urban development authorities and Re Sustainability Limited to create awareness about implementing the new regulations.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath announced that another awareness workshop would be held at the ESCI Convention Centre after Dasara for hundreds of government and private contractors. It would focus on GO 626, responsible construction waste management, and the scientific recycling and reuse of discarded materials.

ESCI Director Col. Harpal Singh Grewal said effective C&D waste management was essential to keeping the city clean and protecting the environment. He also highlighted the need for water recycling in light of the possible impact of El Nino.

Re Sustainability Limited Managing Director and CEO Masood Mallick explained how a circular economy could reduce landfill waste and conserve natural resources by recovering, recycling and reusing construction materials.