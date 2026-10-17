Telangana HC bars HYDRAA from coercive action against a cattle shed till Dasara

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to maintain status quo on a cattle shed belonging to a woman from Khammam district and ordered the state government to instruct revenue officials and HYDRAA not to take coercive action against properties involved in pending court cases during the Dasara vacation from October 17 to 25, 2026.

The directions came while hearing a lunch motion writ petition filed by Seelam Leelavathi of Chinthagudem village in Penuballi mandal, who alleged that officials were attempting to dispossess her by demolishing a cattle shed on land in Survey Nos. 71/4, 71/6 and 71/7 without notice.

Her counsel submitted that she had pattadar passbooks and land records downloaded from the Dharani portal to support her claim. Electricity bills in her husband’s name were also produced.

Counsel alleged that on October 12, the fourth respondent, accompanied by villagers and the husband of a local MLA, had threatened to demolish the shed, which had reportedly existed for over 20 years.

The Assistant Government Pleader for Revenue sought time to obtain instructions.

Taking note of concerns over coercive action during the vacation, the court directed the principal secretary to the Revenue department to instruct all district collectors and HYDRAA to refrain from such action against properties involved in pending cases during the period. It clarified that authorities could issue notices in accordance with law.

The matter was posted to November 12, 2026.