Telangana HC refuses to extend interim relief in cadre allocation cases

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has declined to extend interim orders in writ petitions filed by Dr I Srilakshmi and Dr Ratnam Andallu over the allocation of medical employees between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, noting that related Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) were pending before the Supreme Court.

The court directed the petitioners to raise their objections before the SC and adjourned the hearing to October 29.

The court was informed that an advisory committee constituted by the Union government had recommended the provisional allocation of Dr Srilakshmi, originally from AP, to that state. However, she was not allotted to either state in the final list. The committee recommended that her final allocation be subject to the outcome of the pending SLP.

The committee made a similar recommendation in Dr Andallu’s case, suggesting her final allocation to AP. She was also left out of the final list. After obtaining a stay against her provisional allocation, she approached the Supreme Court following the dismissal of her writ petition. She had sought retention in Telangana, citing her husband’s employment in the state.