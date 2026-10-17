Telangana: Home registrations fall 15 per cent in September as property values dip

HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 15% year-on-year in September 2026, with 5,620 properties registered against 6,612 in the same month last year, while the value of transactions declined 7% to Rs 4,487 crore, according to Knight Frank India.
The slowdown comes even as the city’s housing market recorded a marginal increase in registrations during the first nine months of the year.
Between January and September 2026, a total of 55,715 residential properties were registered, compared with 55,505 in the corresponding period last year. However, the total transaction value increased 4% to Rs 39,910 crore from Rs 38,536 crore, indicating that higher-value homes continued to support the real estate market.
The September figures also marked a month-on-month decline, with registrations falling 5% from 5,937 in August. The value of registered transactions dropped 2% from Rs 4,576 crore during the same period. Knight Frank attributed the fluctuations in monthly activity partly to volatility following the revision of guidance values.
The premium housing segment continued to contribute a substantial share of transaction value. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for 56% of the total transaction value in September, compared with 54% a year earlier. However, registrations in this segment declined 12% year-on-year to 1,291 units, while transaction value fell a relatively smaller 2% to Rs 2,514 crore.
The affordable segment witnessed a sharper contraction. Registrations of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh fell 20% to 2,883 units in September, while the transaction value declined 15% to Rs 970 crore. In the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore category, registrations fell 6% to 1,446 units, with transaction value declining 8% to Rs 1,004 crore.
The weighted average transacted price of residential properties rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 5,021 per sq ft in September. Sangareddy recorded the steepest increase at 20%, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 8%. Prices rose 2% each in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.
Rangareddy accounted for 49% of September registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 33%, Hyderabad at 16% and Sangareddy at 1%.