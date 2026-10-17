Telangana: Home registrations fall 15 per cent in September as property values dip

HYDERABAD: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 15% year-on-year in September 2026, with 5,620 properties registered against 6,612 in the same month last year, while the value of transactions declined 7% to Rs 4,487 crore, according to Knight Frank India.

The slowdown comes even as the city’s housing market recorded a marginal increase in registrations during the first nine months of the year.

Between January and September 2026, a total of 55,715 residential properties were registered, compared with 55,505 in the corresponding period last year. However, the total transaction value increased 4% to Rs 39,910 crore from Rs 38,536 crore, indicating that higher-value homes continued to support the real estate market.

The September figures also marked a month-on-month decline, with registrations falling 5% from 5,937 in August. The value of registered transactions dropped 2% from Rs 4,576 crore during the same period. Knight Frank attributed the fluctuations in monthly activity partly to volatility following the revision of guidance values.