Telangana-JUDA seeks audit of PG medical exam evaluation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has urged Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to conduct a comprehensive audit of postgraduate medical examination evaluation amid concerns over discrepancies in theory and practical marks.

In a representation submitted on Friday, the association sought transparent revaluation, recounting of marks and consideration of grace marks for eligible candidates from the 2023 postgraduate batch who narrowly missed the qualifying marks.

T-JUDA said it had received complaints about variations in marks following final correction or moderation and updates to practical marks. It also flagged instances in which students who reportedly performed well in theory examinations received low or failing marks in practicals.

The association called for an analysis of examiner-wise and subject-wise variations, practical assessment patterns, failure rates and significant disparities between theory and practical performance. Its demands included revaluation of theory answer scripts, independent second evaluation wherever necessary and timely recounting of marks.

It also proposed exploring artificial intelligence-assisted evaluation as a quality-assurance measure, while retaining qualified human examiners’ responsibility for academic assessment.

Citing concerns over the Gandhi Paediatric examination, T-JUDA president Dr Ganganolla Vikram sought a review of the relevant examination records and marking patterns. He said action, including restricting or withdrawing examination duties where warranted, should be taken against examiners if inquiries established serious irregularities or violations of examination norms.