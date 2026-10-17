Telangana: Minister Ponnam urges graduates to register as voters to protect democracy

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called upon all eligible graduates in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to register as voters for the upcoming graduates’ MLC elections, stressing that their participation is crucial to protecting democracy and raising graduates’ issues in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the Hyderabad District Congress Committee held at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Prabhakar said that the meeting was convened to discuss voter registration for the graduates’ MLC elections.

The meeting was held under the leadership of AICC secretary Sachin Sawant and was attended by the party candidates who contested in 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, observers appointed by the TPCC and district Congress presidents.

The meeting unanimously appealed to all eligible graduates in the twin cities to register as voters without delay. The Congress workers and social activists were urged to reach out to graduates, create awareness about the registration process, and encourage them to enrol as voters.

The meeting decided to undertake an extensive voter registration campaign in every Assembly constituency. A detailed action plan has been prepared to contact eligible graduates working in courts, government offices, schools and other institutions and locations to ensure that they register as voters.

The minister also urged graduates to verify their voter details in view of the ongoing electoral roll revision process and ensure that their registration information is accurate.

He said the state government was working on issues affecting graduates, “including the problems of government employees, lawyers and teachers, as well as the filling of vacant government posts.