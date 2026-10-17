Telangana Model Schools to coach students for IIT-JEE, NEET, CLAT

HYDERABAD: The Telangana School Education Department will establish 29 Young India Institutes of Excellence in Telangana Model Schools (TGMS) to provide coaching for IIT-JEE, NEET and CLAT examinations during the 2026-27 academic year.

The initiative will benefit 3,920 students across the 29 centres, improving access to competitive examination coaching for government school students aspiring to pursue higher education in engineering, medicine and law, according to the department.

Of the 29 centres, 20 will offer coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET, while the remaining nine will focus on CLAT. Part-time faculty will be engaged for 152 working days. Each IIT-JEE and NEET centre will have six faculty members, while each CLAT centre will have five.

The coaching programme will include concept-based teaching, doubt-clearing sessions, assignments, mock tests and remedial support. Faculty will be selected based on prescribed qualifications, teaching experience and subject competency. Study material aligned with the Class XI and XII curricula and the respective entrance examinations will be provided.

The government has released Rs 3.73 crore for the programme, including Rs 3.26 crore for faculty remuneration and Rs 47.04 lakh for study material.

District educational officers and principals of the identified schools will coordinate implementation of the programme. The additional director, Model Schools, and the state office will monitor students’ preparation and learning outcomes, the department added.