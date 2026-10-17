Telangana revises estimated cost of vehicle testing stations to Rs 425.5 crore

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has increased the estimated cost of setting up 37 Automated Testing Stations (ATS) across the state from Rs 296 crore to Rs 425.5 crore, raising the cost per station from Rs 8 crore to Rs 11.5 crore.

The stations will replace manual vehicle fitness inspections, using specialised sensors to assess braking efficiency, engine performance, emissions and other parameters before certifying vehicles as roadworthy. The facilities will test heavy and medium vehicles, including trucks and buses, as well as light motor vehicles such as cars.

Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi told TNIE that the government expects to recover its investment within two years, with the stations projected to generate around Rs 250 crore annually through user fees. The first phase, comprising 15 stations, is expected to be completed in six to eight months.

Ilambarithi said the initial estimate of Rs 8 crore per station was preliminary, while the revised estimate of Rs 11.5 crore was prepared by officials around six months ago. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has estimated the cost at around Rs 14.5 crore per station, while Odisha’s estimate stands at Rs 17 crore, he added.

According to a government order issued by the Transport, Roads and Buildings department on Thursday, the project will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle under the Transport department on a self-financing model. The SPV will raise loans from banks and financial institutions, including HUDCO, to establish and maintain the stations.