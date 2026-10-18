Bikers from 5 states united against drugs

HYDERABAD: DGP CV Anand on Saturday flagged off a nationwide motorcycle rally from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) as part of a campaign against narcotic drugs organised ahead of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The rally features bikers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who will travel from Hyderabad to Kevadia in Gujarat. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is coordinating the campaign as the nodal agency.

Addressing the participants, Anand called for stringent action against drug trafficking and consumption, expressing concern over the impact of substance abuse on young people. He said the Union and state governments were working towards a drug-free India.

In Telangana, the police department, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau’s EAGLE Force, was intensifying efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption.

RALLY BRINGS NATIONAL UNITY MESSAGE TO UOH

Hyderabad: The riding contingent of the Rashtriya Ekta Rally, comprising participants from across southern India, visited the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday while en route to Ekta Nagar (formerly Kevadia) in Gujarat. According to UoH, the visit aimed to promote national unity, social harmony and discipline among young people.

An anti-drug pledge was administered as part of the programme to raise awareness about substance abuse and encourage students to lead healthy, drug-free lives.