BRS diverted water from Godavari to KCR’s farmhouse: MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS of diverting water, funds and employment opportunities to the family of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instead of fulfilling the aspirations of the people, Bhongir MP and TPCC media chairman Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that Godavari water was also being diverted to KCR’s farmhouse in Erravelli.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Kiran Kumar Reddy claimed that the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir had been constructed to facilitate water supply to the farmhouse. Questioning why the property appeared to have a continuous water supply despite concerns over water availability elsewhere, he asked how it was being affected by El Nino.

The Bhongir MP alleged that a 58-acre pond, Panduranga Cheruvu, had been excavated beside the farmhouse in 2017 and always had water. He claimed that water was being diverted to the property through the Erravelli Lift Irrigation system and supplied to a three-acre well within the farmhouse.

Calling the alleged diversion of Godavari water to a private property unacceptable, Kiran Kumar Reddy said the state’s water resources should benefit farmers and the public. He said the Congress government would act on the allegations and take action against irrigation department officials found negligent.

The MP further questioned a letter written by RVM Constructions, a company associated with Nama Ramesh and Nama Vivek, to the Builders Association of India.

He alleged that irregularities had occurred in the handling of contractors’ bills and the tendering process under the previous government. He accused the opposition of attempting to tarnish the Congress government’s image by getting contractors to write letters against it.