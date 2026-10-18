BRS leader Harish Rao demands withdrawal of revised Godavari-Cauvery link plan

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of compromising Telangana’s water rights through the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of the revised proposal to divert Godavari water from Polavaram through Bollapalli, alleging that it would bypass Telangana and benefit Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS state headquarters in Hyderabad, Harish said the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) had scheduled a meeting in Delhi on November 3 to discuss the project.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s October 7 letter to the Centre had led to the revised proposal being included in the agenda, while Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remained silent. The BRS leader said the move threatened Telangana’s irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs and accused the Congress government of compromising the state’s interests.

Harish said the original proposal envisaged diverting Godavari water from Ichampally or Sammakka Sagar through Nagarjunasagar to the Cauvery basin.

The revised plan proposes diverting water from Polavaram through Bollapalli, bypassing Ichampally and Nagarjunasagar and potentially denying Telangana the benefits envisaged under the original proposal.

He said the Ichampally route could have provided irrigation to 2,38,236 acres in the undivided Warangal, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts, warning that dropping the route would jeopardise these benefits.

Of the proposed 148 tmcft diversion, Telangana was allocated 43 tmcft, Andhra Pradesh 44 tmcft, Tamil Nadu 42.5 tmcft, Karnataka 16 tmcft and Puducherry 2.5 tmcft, he said.