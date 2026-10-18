Congress opens talks with allies on Tekangana MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress would consult its alliance partners on the upcoming Graduate MLC elections and fill nominated posts at the earliest. However, he indicated that the appointments might not be completed before Dasara.

At an informal interaction with the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mahesh alleged that the BJP raised the issue of foreign origins whenever it faced political difficulties to divert public attention. He described it as a habitual political tactic.

Claiming that 13 years of Narendra Modi’s leadership had failed to deliver meaningful benefits to ordinary citizens, he criticised the BJP for allegedly remaining silent on Chinese incursions into Indian territory.

The TPCC chief alleged that votes belonging to secular-minded citizens had been deleted, claiming that around 27% of votes had been removed in Telangana. He said Muslims, economically disadvantaged people and Adivasis were among those disproportionately affected. Referring to an incident in Musheerabad, he said an FIR had been registered in connection with the matter.

He also defended Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala over his remarks in Kerala, claiming they had been misquoted. Mahesh further accused the BJP government of weakening constitutional institutions and alleged that nearly 97% of Enforcement Directorate cases involving businesspersons targeted those associated with opposition parties.

He also criticised changes to the process for appointing the chief election commissioner, alleging that the Centre had altered the selection mechanism to suit its interests.