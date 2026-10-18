DCM Bhatti Vikramarka urges young filmmakers to use cinema for change

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged young filmmakers to use cinema to raise social awareness and inspire change through short films on climate change, water scarcity and energy conservation.

Addressing the Bathukamma Young Filmmaker Challenge Awards-2026 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said young directors could influence public thinking and inspire positive change through short films on rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, water scarcity and energy conservation.

Describing Bathukamma as a symbol of Telangana’s cultural identity, unity and social values, Vikramarka said the festival’s diverse flowers represented people from different backgrounds coming together, reflecting social justice, equality and togetherness.

He said filmmakers from Telangana were increasingly making their mark in the industry, overcoming the perception that the state’s talent lacked opportunities. The government was working to establish Hyderabad as a national filmmaking hub by strengthening infrastructure and attracting leading film personalities.

Appreciating the Telangana Film Development Corporation for providing a platform through the challenge, the deputy chief minister said 29 awards were presented across categories, including short films, songs, folk songs, influencers and essays.

Urging those who did not win to remain encouraged, he stressed that awards were not the sole measure of success.